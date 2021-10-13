DRDO Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For JRF Posts, Check Recruitment Details Here

DRDO Recruitment 2021: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in its recent recruitment drive has announced that it is inviting applications for Junior Research Fellowship. DRDO will be providing JRF in the naval physical and oceanographic laboratory (NPOL), Kochi. DRDO Recruitment Notification 2021 reads that all the interested candidates should make sure to apply by October 28, 2021.

DRDO JRF vacancies: Eligibility criteria

For JRF in mechanical engineering- Candidates should have done BE/BTech in Mechanical Engineering in first division with valid NET or GATE qualification OR ME/MTech in Mechanical Engg in first division both at Graduate and Postgraduate level For JRF in oceanography: Candidates should have a Postgraduate degree in Basic Science pertaining to the subject/discipline in first division with valid NET qualification or ME / MTech in Oceanography OR Ocean Technology or Meteorology in first division both at Graduate and Postgraduate level

Official notification reads, "The equivalent acceptable subjects/disciplines of essential educational qualification shall be as per DRDO norms. For the above purpose, NET shall also include other relevant national level fellowships awarded by Central Government Departments/Agencies. The decision of Director, NPOL as to educational qualification(s) prescribed, its equivalence and relevance to the Laboratory shall be final."

DRDO vacancies: Fellowship details

The Fellowships shall be awarded initially for a period of two years. To be noted that the fellowship period is extendable as per rules. Candidates will be given monthly emoluments of Rs 31,000/- plus House Rent Allowance as admissible under the rules.

Here is the direct link to view official notification

DRDO Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Candidates should fill & submit their basic details using the online form available on official website

Step 2: Candidates should fill their detailed information in the Application Form in the prescribed format (uploaded on www.drdo.qov.in).

The signed Application Form along with certificates in support of minimum educational qualification, matriculation certificate/birth certificate in support of date of birth, GATEINET Score card (if applicable), valid as on closing date of application, & caste certificate (if applicable) should be scanned in a single PDF file and emailed to hrd@npol.drdo.in

Selection Process