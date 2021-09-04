DSE Odisha TGT Recruitment 2021: Registration Open; Check Full Details, Direct Link Here

The Directorate of Secondary Education, Odisha or DSE Odisha has recently released a notification about its latest recruitment drive. As per the recruitment, applications are invited for 6720 vacancies. The application process has been started on Saturday, September 4, 2021. Therefore, interested candidates can now apply for the posts of Trained Graduate Teachers. Interested candidates can check their eligibility by going through the details mentioned below. The steps to apply for the above-mentioned posts have also been mentioned below. However, candidates can also visit the official website for more information. The official website is www.dseodisha.in.

Recruitment details

The application window which has been opened today is scheduled to be closed on September 30 at 6 pm. As per the official notification, the exam will be conducted in computer-based mode. It is most likely to be held in the second or third week of October 2021. However, the exact date has not been announced yet, candidates who will apply should make sure to keep a tab on the official website.

The recruitment drive aims to select candidates for the post of Contractual Trained Graduate Teacher Arts, Trained Graduate Teacher Science(PCM), Trained Graduate Teacher Science(CBZ) and Telugu Teacher Posts in Government Secondary Schools of Odisha. Out of the total 6720 TGT vacancies, 3136 vacancies are for the post of TGT Arts, 1842 for TGT Science (PCM), 1717 for TGT Science (CBZ), and 25 for Telugu Teacher. All the above-mentioned positions will be filled on a contractual basis.

Odisha TGT Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

For TGT Arts- Bachelor Degree in Arts/ Commerce or a Shastri (Sanskrit) Degree from a recognised university with two school subjects from a recognized university having 50% marks in aggregate (45% for SC/ST/PWD/SEBC candidates) and Bachelor in Education (B. Ed)/3-year integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed. from an NCTE recognized Institution is required. For TGT Science (PCM) and (CBZ): Bachelor Degree in Science/ BTech/ BE with two school subjects from a recognized university having 50% marks in aggregate (45% for SC/ST/PWD/SEBC candidates) and Bachelor in Education (B. Ed)/ 3-year integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed. from an NCTE recognized Institution OR Four-year Integrated B. Sc. B.Ed. from an NCTE recognized Institution with two school subjects having 50% marks in aggregate (45% for SC/ST/PWD/SEBC candidates). For Telugu Teacher: Bachelor degree in Arts having Telugu as a subject with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate (45% for SC/ST/PWD/SEBC candidates) and Telugu B.Ed. from a University/Institution recognized by NCTE.

"Candidates who have appeared at Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) 2021can also apply and appear the Computer Based Competitive Examination to be conducted for this recruitment, but they will have to update the result of OSSTET in the Online application before shortlisting of candidates to be called for verification of documents. Such candidates shall have to produce the OSSTET Pass Certificate at the time of verification of documents as mentioned in para 9 of this advertisement," the official notification reads.

Fee and selection criteria

The candidates who will apply will have to pay a fee of Rs 600 as an application fee. Candidates falling under the SC, ST and PWD category, will have to pay an application fee of Rs 400. The payment should be done through the online payment gateway on the online application page and the fee will not be returned in any case. As mentioned above, the selection of candidates will be done on the basis of the result of the Computer Based Competitive Examination.

