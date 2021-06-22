Last Updated:

DSSSB PGT Admit Card 2021 Released, Here's How To Download Online

DSSSB PGT Admit Card 2021 has been released today. It is for Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) tier-1 recruitment exam. Read to know how to download admit card.

DSSSB PGT Admit Card 2021

DSSSB PGT Admit Card 2021: The Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board has released admit cards today. It is for the Post Graduate Teacher, tier- 1 recruitment exam 2021. The card can be downloaded from the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in

DSSSB PGT Exam: Important Dates

Tier-1 of Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board exam will be held in online mode. Format followed is going to be socially distanced. Exams will be conducted on 25th,28th, 29th and 30th June 2021. However, these are the postponed dates. earlier the exam was scheduled to be held between 8th to 20 June 2021. Administrative exigencies were the reason of delay.

DSSSB PGT Admit Card download

  • Visit DSSSB website dsssb.delhi.gov.in
  • Click on Download Admit cards for DSSSB exam
  • Enter Application Number and date of birth to login
  • The admit card will appear on screen
  • Download and take a printout.

Follow the steps mentioned above to directly download the card. Date and time for the examination will be mentioned on the card. Candidates must not forget to carry ID proof along with admit card. 
 

