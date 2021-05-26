DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For 7236 Teaching And Non-teaching Posts

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has invited applications as part of its DSSSB teacher recruitment 2021. As part of the recruitment drive various posts of Trained Graduate Teacher TGT, Assistant Teacher, LDC, Patwari, Head Clerk, Patwari are on offer. The board had recently released a DSSSB teacher notification for the candidates. All the interested candidates are advised to go to the official website of the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board at dsssb.delhi.gov.in and check the notification for details about the posts. The DSSSB teacher application window has started on May 25, 2021.

DSSSB teacher recruitment 2021

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has invited the applications in its DSSSB teacher recruitment 2021 in online mode. The candidates can apply for the various posts mentioned above s under different departments under Govt. of NCT of Delhi. The last date of sending applications in DSSSB teacher recruitment 2021 is June 24, 2021, till 11.59 PM. After this, the application link will be disabled. Applications received through any other mode will not be accepted A total of 7236 posts are on offer in the DSSSB teacher vacancy. Not just teacher posts but various non-teaching jobs are also on offer in the recruitment drive like Counselor, Head Clerk, Patwari among others. According to the official notification, in DSSSB teacher vacancy, 6358 posts are for trained graduate teacher, 554 posts are of primary assistant teacher, 278 are of LDC, 74 are for nursery assistant teacher, 50 are for the counsellor, 12 are for head clerk, and 10 are for patwari.

The candidate will have to pay a fee of ₹100 while applying for the posts. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, P.W.D. & Ex-serviceman category is exempted from paying the Application fee. The selection process will consist of a One Tier / Two Tier examination scheme and a Skill Test wherever applicable. The dates of examination will be declared in due course of time. Details about this are mentioned in the DSSSB vacancy notification. For details about the eligibility criteria and salary for each post, candidates are advised to check the DSSSB teacher notification carefully before applying. Here is a look at how to apply for the posts in DSSSB teacher recruitment 2021.

How to apply in DSSSB teacher recruitment 2021

Go to the official website of the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Click on the link that reads as, “LINK FOR ONLINE APPLICATION REGISTRATION SYSTEM (OARS)”

You will be redirected to a new page. Click on the new registration link mentioned on the homepage.

Enter the required credentials and follow the steps to fill the DSSSB teacher application

Make the payment of fees and submit the form.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

