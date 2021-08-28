DSSSB TGT Recruitment Exam Schedule Released; Check Complete Details Here

DSSSB TGT Recruitment Exam: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the notice regarding the DSSSB exam dates 2021. As per the schedule, the Delhi Teacher recruitment exam 2021 will be held in the month of September 2021. DSSSB has released the DSSSB exam dates in pdf format on the official website - dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The exam dates have been released for DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2021 along with other posts. Candidates can now download and check the DSSSB exam dates. The selection board has also mentioned that the DSSSB hall ticket 2021 for these exams will be released soon. It is to be noted that DSSSB exam dates notice for the month of August 2021 had already been released and exams have been conducted. DSSSB is conducting the DSSSB Teacher Recruitment Exams 2021 to fill 13,043 vacancies. The DSSSB 2021 TGT Recruitment process will consist of Tier-1 Examination and Document Verification.

Delhi TGT exam schedule

TGT Maths-Male will be held on 2nd September 2021 in three shifts

TGT Maths-Male and TGT Hindi-Female will be held on 4th September 2021 in three shifts

TGT Hindi-Female, TGT Bengali-Female, TGT Bengali-Male, TGT Hindi-Female, TGT Sanskrit-Male will be held on 5th September 2021

TGT Social Science-Male will be held on 6th September 2021

Laboratory Assistant (Chemistry) and TGT Natural Science - Male will be held on 7th September 2021

TGT Natural Science - Male, TGT Urdu - Male, TGT Urdu - Female, Technical Assistant (Electronics and Communication), TGT Punjabi - Male, TGT Punjabi - Female, Technical Assistant (Mechanical), Technical Assistant (Computer) will be held on 8th September 2021

TGT Maths - Female will be held on 10th September 2021

Exam for Scientific Assistant (Ballistics) will be held on 11th September 2021

SSSB 2021: Exam Pattern

The Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Recruitment for DSSSB TGT Tier-1 examination will be held in online mode. Multiple-choice questions (MCQs) will be asked in two Sections-A & B. The first section will cover subjects like General Awareness, General Intelligence, and Reasoning, Arithmetical and Numerical Ability, English and Hindi Language Test. The second session will cover Teaching Methodology questions.