DTE Maharashtra 2021: Post SSC Final Merit List Will Be Out Today, Here's How To Check

The Directorate of Technical Education is gearing up to release DTE Maharashtra 2021 Merit List. The merit list which is to be released is for post SSC diploma admission. It is scheduled to be released on Monday, September 19, 2021. Along with the final merit list, the provisional category wise seats will also be released. Candidates who want to take admission in diploma courses and have already applied for the same can download the list once released. It is to be released on the official website dtemaharashtra.gov.in and steps to check the same has been mentioned below.

DTE Maharashtra 2021: Important Dates

Provisional merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates was out on September 9, 2021

The last date to raise the Grievance about correction required was September 12, 2021.

The DTE Maharashtra 2021 merit list will be released on September 13, 2021

The online submission and confirmation of CAP Round-I options form will take place on September 13, 2021

The last day to complete the process is September 16, 2021

The provisional allotment list for first round is scheduled to be released on September 18, 2021

Candidates will have to reach out to the respective institute by September 23, 2021

DTE Maharashtra 2021 Merit List: Steps to download

Registered candidates should visit the Directorate of Technical Education official website dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

On the homepage click on the 'Post SSC Diploma Admissions 2021-22' section

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will be asked to enter their application number and date of birth to log in

The DTE Maharashtra Post SSC final merit list will be displayed on the screen, cross-check details and download the same

Candidates are also advised to take a print of the list to refer to in future.

Candidates should make sure to go through the important dates mentioned above very carefully. Candidates should also keep visiting the official website for more details. The colleges will verify the required documents and upload the admission of the candidates in the online system accordingly.