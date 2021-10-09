Delhi University 2nd Cutoff 2021 Live Updates: Jesus And Mary College 2nd Cutoff List Out

Delhi University 2nd cutoff 2021: Several Delhi University affiliated colleges will release the second cut-off list for 2021 today, October 9, 2021. The UG admissions on the basis of the DU 2nd cutoff list for 2021 will commence on October 11 and will end on October 13, 2021. The last date for fee payment is October 15, 2021. In the 2nd cutoff list, more than 41,000 students have successfully secured seats across the colleges.

Meanwhile, some colleges are still taking students for courses like B.SC Computer Science. After the first cutoff list, cut-offs per centage have reduced from 100 per cent to around 98 per cent. While admission for some courses has already closed, like the 1st cutoff list, Delhi University 2nd cutoff 2021 list will be prepared based on the 'best of four marks'. This year colleges of Delhi University received more than 61,000 applications for admission under the DU first cut-off list, and over 27,000 students have paid fees. The Jesus and Mary College has released the DU 2nd cutoff list 2021, but DU admissions 2021 for academic session 2021 is now closed. There is no 2nd cutoff list for courses like B.Com and Economics (H). Candidates can check all the information related to DU admissions 2021 on the official website of Delhi University-du.ac.in.