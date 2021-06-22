DU Academic Calendar Has Been Released Today. Check Dates For First & Even Semesters Here

DU Academic Calendar: Delhi University has issued a notification attaching a revised academic calendar. Delhi University Academic Calendar is for the session 2020-21. University took to Twitter to announce the same.



Revised Academic Calender for the Academic session 2020-21.@UnivofDelhi pic.twitter.com/kkY9cHGQVs — University of Delhi (@UnivofDelhi) June 22, 2021



DU academic year calendar to be followed now

In the notification issued today, Delhi University made it clear that the calendar will be followed by DU Academic Year 2021. It has to be followed for the first year of undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the year 2021-2021. The notification read " first year of undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the academic year 2020-21 is hereby notified for necessary compliance by all concerned."



Revised Academic Calendar: Details It notifies that for first batch

Classes commenced from 18th November 2020

Preparatory Break and practical examinations date were 6th March 2021 to 14th March 2021.

Examinations were conducted between 15th March 2021 to 27th March 2021.

Semester break was from 28th March to 31st March 2021.

For even semester

Commencement of classes was from 1st April 2021

Suspension of online teaching in view of the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases was there between 4th May and 16th May 2021.

​​​​​​​Preparatory break and practical examinations will be held between 3rd August and 11th August 2021.

​​​​​​​Examinations will be conducted between 12th August and 24th August 2021.

Semester break will be given from 25th August to 30th August 2021.

Commencement of the next academic session for this batch will begin from 31st August 2021







