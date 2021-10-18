Last Updated:

DU Admissions 2021 Against 3rd Cut Off List Begins Today, See Full Details

DU Admission 2021: UG admissions against DU 3rd cut off lists starts today, October 18. Candidates will be able to check the cut off at du.ac.in.

Written By
Vishnu V V
DU Admissions 2021

Image: PTI


DU Admissions 2021: The Delhi University is all set to begin registration for undergraduate admission against the third cut-off list today, October 18, 2021. The third cut-off list was released on October 16 at admission.uod.ac.in. The university will start admissions against the 3rd cut-off list at 10 am today and will last till October 21 (11:59 pm). Students who could not secure admission into DU colleges under Delhi University first or second cut-off list can check the third cut off list and apply for admissions from today.

Delhi University will begin registration against the third cut-off list today and students can apply online. Following the applications, colleges will approve admissions by October 22. Meanwhile, October 23 is the last date for students to pay the admission fee after taking admission. Marks required for the undergraduate courses have declined from 0.25 per cent to 1.5 per cent in some courses. DU 3rd cut off list can be checked online by visiting the official website of du.ac.in.

DU Admissions 2021: Important Dates

Event

Date

Admission starts against 3rd cut off list 

October 18, 2021, from 10 am

Last date to apply against 3rd cut off list 

October 21, 2021, till 11:59 pm 

Approval for 3rd cut off to be completed by colleges 

October 22, 2021, till 5 pm 

Last date of fee payment against 3rd cut off list by candidates

October 23, 2021, till 5 pm

This year more than 48000 students registered their names for admission into various DU-affiliated colleges. According to official data, in this academic year, DU received more than 1.18 lakh applications from candidates against both the 1st Cut-off list and the 2nd Cut-off list. Meanwhile, a total of 48582 students secured admission into colleges by paying fees. More than 50% of DU seats for admission to UG courses have been filled. While speaking to news agency PTI, the admission convenor at Hindu College, Manish Knawam, said, "The third cut-off list is likely to see a decline of up to one per cent for courses. We have already filled up the unreserved seats for B.Com (Honours) while OBC is almost filled up. There will be vacant seats in the reserved categories and there is likely to be a reduction of up to one per cent in the third list. A meeting will be held on Saturday to decide on the cut-offs."

READ | DU 3rd Cut-Off list 2021: Admissions under third cut-off list to begin from October 18

Image: PTI

READ | DU third cut-off list released, check cut-off score of Hansraj & other colleges here
READ | DU third cut off 2021: Lists for Maharaja Agrasen, JMC released; check details here
READ | DU Admissions 2021: DU 3rd cut off lists to be released tomorrow
READ | DU Admissions 2021: Third cut off list to be released today; check direct link, details
Tags: DU Admissions 2021, DU, Delhi University
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND