DU Admissions 2021: Delhi University PG Admission Schedule Out, 1st List On Nov 17

Delhi University has now announced the dates for the release of merit list for admission to various postgraduate courses. According to the university, the first allotment list of merit admission will be announced on November 17. The second allotment list will be released on November 26 while the third and final list would be out on December 3. The registration for PG admission would begin once the DU PG Merit List 2021. The merit list announcement will come ahead of the commencement of the academic session for first semester PG courses on December 1, 2021. Students are advised to check the DU’s official website, admission.uod.ac.in for timely updates on DU PG admission.

According to the update handed out by the admission branch of Delhi University, the process of allotment against the merit list will begin on November 18 at 10 pm. The college verification and approval of the DU Admissions 2021 will happen from 10 am to 5 pm. The students are needed to complete the payment of admission against the first list by November 23. In turn, the admission process of the second list will happen from November 27 to 30 and the process against the third and final list will take place from December 4 to 6.

The university will prepare the merit list based on the entrance exam result and qualifying exam results. The DU PG Merit List 2021 would be prepared based on CGPA scores achieved by the candidates who appeared for the examinations. Meanwhile, admissions of candidates will be cancelled by DU if the results are not submitted within the stipulated time.

According to the Delhi University academic calendar, first semester exams for PG courses will be held from March 30, 2022. Candidates are advised to keep an active check on the official website of the university to get updates on DU PG Merit List 2021 and other details. DU PG allotment list and DU PG Admission schedule will be soon up on the website.

NTA releases result for 4th PG courses

The result of the Delhi University Entrance Test, DUET, for various postgraduate courses was released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on November 8. According to the updates, NTA announced the scorecards for 4 PG courses on its official website – nta.ac.in. The DUET 2021 was conducted from September 26 to October 1, 2021, across various examination locations.

It must be noted that the results have now been released for all courses, including M.A. Hindustani Music, M.A. Hindi, M.A. Social Work, and M.Sc Bio-Chemistry. To download the scorecard, candidates would need their Form Number and Date of Birth to download the results.

Image: PTI