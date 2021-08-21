DU Admissions 2021: Registration Process For PG, M.Phil And Ph.D Courses To End Today

DU Admissions 2021: Delhi University is gearing up to close the registration process for PG, M.Phil and Ph.D courses. The last day for registration is August 21, 2021. Interested and eligible candidates should make sure to apply online through the Delhi University official website. The official website of DU is du.ac.in. Candidates are hereby informed that the DU registration process was started on July 26, 2021.

For Post Graduate Programmes, the interested candidates will have to fill one Registration Form. They will have to pay separate registration fees if they are opting for more than one programme. All candidates who are thinking of applying for M.Phil/Ph.D. Programmes will have to fill a common registration form by August 21, 2021.

DU Admissions 2021: Steps to Apply

Candidates should visit the Delhi University official website which is du.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on DU PG admission link

OR here is the direct link to apply

A form will be displayed on the screen, fill in the application form

Make the payment of application fees and click on confirm option

Candidates are advised to download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same

Delhi University admission 2021 cutoff

In another major move, Delhi University is working at a good pace to release its first cut-off list for undergraduate courses. The Delhi University cutoff 2021 is expected to be out by October 1, 2021. A university official said this on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. The official said, “By that time the results of the CBSE compartment examination, optional exams and improvement will in all likelihood be declared and the NEET, JEE exams would have also been over by then.”

Professor Pinki Sharma, who is the Dean of Admissions said that the admission process will be started by October 4, 2021. She further said, “We are planning to start by October 1. With October 2 and 3 being holidays, we will start the admission process by October 4."

It is to be noted that earlier the University had planned to release the first cut-off list between September 8-10. However, to release the list in October the admission department will have to take approval and also consult the IT team. Along with merit-based admission, DU also conducts entrance exams for few courses. The entrance test will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) between September 26 and October 1, 2021.