DU Cutoff List Live Updates: Colleges Of Delhi University Releasing 1st Cutoff Lists Today

Image: Shutterstock
The cutoffs for DU colleges are expected to be higher than last year. Principals of DU colleges have told PTI that 2021 DU cut-offs will be higher than last year because the number of CBSE students scoring above 95 percent marks in CBSE Class 12 board exams is higher than last year.
Aryabhatta College of Delhi University has released the first cutoff list for UG merit-based admissions 2021. Candidates who want to take admissions in BA, BSc, BCom hons programmes can check the Aryabhatta College cutoff lists here. Cutoff fir BA Hons in Psychology is 98.5%. For BA Hons English, the cutoff is 96. For Bsc Maths and Computer science, the cutoff is 97. For B.Com Hons, it is 98.