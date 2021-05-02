DU Final Year Exams Postponed: Delhi University To Hold Final Exams Online From June 1

Delhi University will postpone the final year exams for undergraduate and postgraduate programs in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The DU final year exams will now be held from June 1, a university official said. The official notification for the postponement of DU Final year exams will be issued soon on the official website.

DU holds a meeting

The decision to postpone the exams was taken after a meeting that was held on Saturday with all the heads of departments and deans to discuss the exam issue. The meeting was chaired by the vice-chancellor of the university. As per varsity officials, the final exams will be held in online mode. The decision for other batches will also be taken in the due course of time.

DU has cancelled the examinations for the intermediate years and postponed the exams for terminal-year batches. The decision for the assessment of intermediate batch students will be taken soon. Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for updates.

DUTA, students demanded postponement of exams

Earlier on April 30, the Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) had written to the varsity's acting vice-chancellor PC Joshi demanding suspension of classes and cancellation of exams since many students and teachers have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The varsity had on Thursday said it will take stock of the exam schedule, amid demands from students asking for exams to be deferred in view of spiking COVID-19 cases in the country.

"The university has been receiving requests related to the examination of terminal semester final year students scheduled for May-June 2021. The university would take stock of the situation and would come out with its decision at the earliest for the conduct of May - June 2021 examination (final year semester) in compliance with UGC guidelines and advisory issued by the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)," the notification read.