Delhi University (DU) Releases Grading Guidelines For Academic Year 2019-20 Amid COVID-19

University of Delhi (DU) on Thursday released guidelines for grading the results of undergraduate, postgraduate and School of Open Learning (SOL) students for the academic session 2019-20. DU said that it will not conduct the semester examinations for first and second-year students of undergraduate programmes. This is the one-time measure and the decision was taken in cognizance of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, the university stated.

The guidelines issued by Vinay Gupta, Dean, Examinations DU stated that the intermediate-term students would be graded on the basis of internal assignments and performance in the previous term, both weighing 50 per cent of marks each. And those students who have no previous performance would be graded solely on the basis of assignments, the University declared.

The guidelines further urged students to stay safe and stay online for further updates. A notice regarding this decision has also been released on the varsity’s official website.

COVID-19 cases in Delhi

Delhi recorded 1,359 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, which took the city's COVID-19 tally past the 25,000-mark, and the death toll due to the disease mounted to 650, authorities said. The highest single-day spike of 1,513 cases in the national capital was recorded on Wednesday.

In a bulletin, the Delhi health department said the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 650 and the number of cases mounted to 25,004 on Thursday. A total of 44 fatalities were reported on June 3, which took place between May 3 and June 3, the bulletin said. Seventeen deaths took place on June 2, it added.

The bulletin, however, said the cumulative death figure refers to fatalities where the primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, according to a report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of the case-sheets received from various hospitals. On Wednesday, the number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital stood at 23,645, including 606 deaths.

(With inputs from agencies)