DU Releases Guidelines For Exams, Students Can Now Write Paper From Home Too

DU exam from home: The Delhi University has recently released guidelines for open book examinations. The open book examination will begin on November 30, 2021. The guidelines which have been released for exams states that those students who have opted for the physical mode will be able to take the exam from their homes. However, those students who have opted for the online mode of exams, will not be allowed to choose the physical mode of examination. As per the schedule, the deadline to fill examination forms is November 18, 2021. "However, the deadline might get extended," said an official. The guidelines also said that colleges should upload the mobile numbers and email-id of the nodal officers on the college website. This should be done so that students can reach the officers in case they have any query related to exam.

Options given to students by Delhi University

The students will be given two options. Either they can take exam in physical mode (from the college) or they can take exam in remote mode (from home) by using ICT-based facilities. "Those who have opted for the option of writing exam by physical mode will have the choice of writing it through remote mode but not vice-versa. The college will provide the necessary infrastructure in compliance with the MHA, UGC guidelines in view of Covid-19," the guidelines said.

The students will be getting facilities by the college for taking the open book exam in physical mode. Students will have to bring their own A4 size sheets to the centre. The exam duration will be four hours, in these four hours, one hour will be given for scanning the answer sheet in the PDF/JPEG format and uploading the same on the portal. To be noted that differently-abled students will be given six hours. In case students face technical issues while uploading their answer sheets, they can submit their answer sheet beyond the stipulated time limit with documentary evidence for which an additional one hour will be given. The cases of delayed submission will be sent to the review committee and their evaluation will depend on the decision of the committee, according to the guidelines.