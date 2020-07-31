DU Responsible For Providing Scribes To PwD Students For Open Book Exams: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi University to provide scribes to students with a physical disability for the Open Book Examination (OBE) that is scheduled to start in August for final year UG and PG pupils. The apex court of the National Capital on hearing the petition filed by the National Federation of Blind slammed the top university of India for its lack of preparedness and ordered it to provide scribes or else the process of OBE will be a mockery for visually impaired students.

According to reports, the Delhi University during the hearing said that it is the responsibility of CSE Centres to provide scribes to Person with Disability (PwD) students. While the CSE Centres stated that it was not their duty to provide the services to visually impaired pupils as they do not have such writers. CSE Centres have been set up to provide the facility to students who do not have the infrastructure to give OBE exams. The bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad said that it is the responsibility of Delhi University to provide PwD students with scribes.

'Clarify by Aug 5'

The advocate appearing on behalf of Delhi University said that it is not mandatory to appear for online OBE exams as physical exams will be conducted later in September. To which the Delhi High Court said that the varsity is denying PwD students their right to appear for online OBE examinations by not providing them with proper facilities. The bench further directed the university to clarify its position on the arrangement of scribes for PwD students by August 5. The final examination for final year students of all streams is scheduled to take from August 10 to August 31.

