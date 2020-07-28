DU Tells Delhi HC: Common Service Centres Are For Main Examinations, Not Mock Tests

The Delhi University informed the Delhi High court on July 27 that the Common Service Centres (CSC) is only available for the main examination and not for mock tests. This comes after the court had asked the varsity to submit the details of the mock tests which were scheduled to begin on Monday for the students who were unable to appear for the final exams due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, a single-judge bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh was reportedly surprised to hear the response of the Delhi University when she was seeking how many CSC’s were open for mock tests on July 28.

According to reports, DU’s Dean (Examination) Professor Vinay Gupta has told the court that the centres are not for mock tests. Furthermore, the court asked how will a candidate who wishes to use the CSC will appear for the mock test and even directed the university to place MoU between the DU with CSC. The Delhi High Court also posed several other questions related to DU’s Open Book Examination.

Answering the queries, Gupta has told the court that the question paper will be delivered automatically to the registered email of the students. If any student faces issues regarding the same, they can inquire with the college, who will provide the required question papers. Meanwhile, DU’s Computer centre Joint director Sanjeev Singh has told the court that all the essential facilities are with the Delhi University and they are using cloud services.

However, DU’s Dean (Examination) has brought to notice that it is yet to put together a committee to handle the students who face technical glitches while appearing for the exams. Common Service Centre academy’s Dinesh Tyagi has informed the court that there are more than 3.6 lakh such centres that are equipped with a computer, scanner, internet and other such facilities.

Delhi University 2020 mock tests

The mock tests are being conducted by the DU for the final year students to provide them with an insight into the new open book tests which was announced. The question papers that will be provided in the mock test are only indicative and will help the students to practice and get accustomed to the steps required to appear in the actual examination. This type of exam is being considered as a one time measure for the academic session 2019-2020 owing to the pandemic.

(With inputs from ANI)