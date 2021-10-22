DU SOL Admission 2021 For UG Courses Begins Today, Here's All You Need To Know

DU SOL Admission 2021: The Delhi University School Of Open Learning has started the DU SOL Admission 2021 on Friday, October 22, 2021. It is to be noted that the admissions have begun for Under Graduate courses. Candidates who want to take admission should make sure to register themselves by December 15, 2021. Interested candidates can visit the official website to stay updated. The official website is sol.du.ac.in.

In order to register for admission in UG courses, candidates will have to feed in details like their mail id and phone number. The details related to UG courses as well as the important dates have been mentioned below. Steps to fill DU Open Online form 2021 have also been attached here.

DU SOL Admission 2021: Important Dates

DU SOL Admission 2021 has been started on October 22, 2021

Deadline to apply for DU SOL Admission 2021 is December 15, 2021

DU SOL Admission 2021: How to Apply

Candidates will have to visit the official website- sol.du.ac.in

On the homepage, they will have to click on register

After clicking on it, candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to register with their name, mail id, mobile number.

Post doing the registration, candidates will have to log in with their mail id and password to fill the application form

Candidates will then have to pay the fee for the application form online via Net Banking or Credit and Debit Card.

Post submitting the form, candidates should keep a copy of the application form for future use.

DU SOL Admission 2021: UG Courses

B.A. Programme. B.Com. B.Com. Hons. B.A. English. Hons. BA. Political Science. Hons.

DU SOL Admission 2021: Eligibility Criteria

For being eligible, candidates should have passed their 10+ 2 Exam or any similar exam from a recognized board.

In order to appear for B.A and B.Com programme, candidates should have secured at least 40% marks in the best of five subjects in their 10+ 2 exam.

Candidates want to take admission in B.A. Honors, English, should have secured at least 65% marks in total aggregate marks.

Candidates must secure at least 50% aggregate marks in 10+ 2 exam to apply for B.A. in Political Science.

In order to apply for B.Com Honors, candidates should have secured at least 55% marks in their 10+2 exam or any other similar exam.

Candidates should keep a check on the official website for more updates. The admission procedure will be completely based on merit and entire admission process will be completed in online mode. In order to fill the form quickly, candidates should be ready with scanned photograph, scanned signatures, self-attested copies of their results. The university in the DU SOL website has also provided helpline numbers to assist the students in online registration to DU SOL UG programmes.