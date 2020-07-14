Delhi University To Conduct UG, PG Final Semester Examinations From August 17

The University of Delhi will reportedly conduct all its final semester examinations for the Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses in the month of August. In an affidavit to the Delhi High Court, DU said that it will remotely hold Open Book Examination (OBE) from August 17 onwards for the students, including the School of Open Learning (SOL) and Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB). DU’s decision comes after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 11, asking to cancel exams for all central and Delhi universities in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

As per a news agency report, the University of Delhi wrote in response to High Court queries about how and when its colleges were planning to conduct examination for the final semester. The DU said that the examinations shall start by the end of next month and conclude on September 8. Further, the affidavit mentioned that the students who fail to appear in the examinations in OBE mode due to unforeseen reasons shall be allowed to take up the examination online, offline, or through the blended mechanism. DU stated that the students will have one more opportunity to appear, incase, they missed out on any subjects. However, the university made it clear that the additional opportunity would be a one-time grace due to the coronavirus pandemic situation.

Held a meeting with officials of @HRDMinistry and Delhi University today to discuss a synchronized calendar for DU admissions & #CBSE board examination results etc.

I would like to assure everyone that we at MHRD are committed to students' health and quality education. pic.twitter.com/wRfDezYFHp — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 7, 2020

These examinations shall begin on August 17, 2020, and shall conclude on September 8, 2020—Delhi University said in a statement.

For the sake of our youth, I urge Hon’ble PM to personally intervene and cancel final year exams of DU and other central govt universities and save the future. pic.twitter.com/V7iinytR9O — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 11, 2020

Court decided to hear a batch of petitions

Scheduled to be held on July 10, the final year undergraduate and postgraduate course exams were postponed due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the capital. Exams were post-dated owing to the looming threat to the safety and wellbeing of the students that would have to assemble to appear for exams. As per the reports, Delhi CM Kejriwal made an appeal to PM Modi to cancel exams after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced the cancellation of all state university examinations. Additionally, the court had decided to hear a batch of petitions related to DU examination, for which, the institution had to give clarity. The schedule for the exams will be notified at least one week before the commencement of the mock tests, on or before July 24. Mock tests are expected to begin on August 8 and last until August 12, according to reports.

(Image Credit: PTI)