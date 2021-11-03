DUET PG Result 2021 Announced; See Steps To Check And Download Scorecard

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
DUET PG result 2021: Delhi University Entrance Test Post Graduate scorecard has been released on the official website. The result, which has been released is for the entrance test that was conducted in objective mode. For more details, candidates will have to visit the official website that is nta.ac.in.
It is to be noted that before releasing the DUET PG Score Card, the Answer Key for the PG Entrance Exam has been released earlier. It has been uploaded on the official website. Candidates were given an option of raising objections against the provisional answer key till October 21, 2021. It should be noted that the DUET Score Card has been prepared after considering the objections that were raised by candidates.
Score card for as many as 34 subjects has been released by NTA. Some of these courses include- M.A. English, Botany, French, History, Italian Studies, M.Sc. in Zoology, Microbiology, among others. In case of any kind of issue, candidates are free to write to duet@nta.c.in. Candidates can also reach out to the help desk of NTA-011-40759000.