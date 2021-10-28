DUET Result 2021 Declared, See How To Check NTA Scorecard Online

The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) result 2021 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on its official website. NTA declared the DUET 2021 results on October 27 and the candidates can now check their results on the official website. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results online at nta.ac.in.

Earlier this month, the provisional answer keys and question papers of the undergraduate courses for the Delhi University Entrance Test 2021 were also released by the National Testing Agency. Therefore, candidates who have appeared for the exams need to follow the following steps to check the DUET Results 2021.

How to check DUET Result 2021

Go to the official website of the National Testing Agency https://nta.ac.in/

Check the latest NTA notifications under which there is a public link saying "Public Notice 27 October 2021 Display of Score Card for Under Graduate (UG) Courses of Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET)-2021."

Click on the provided link and a PDF file will open providing details regarding the steps for downloading NTA scorecard 2021.

After that, the candidates need to put in their credentials which include the application number and date of birth.

After this, the exam scorecard will be displayed on the screens.

Candidates must also download a copy of the result for future reference.

Notably, the agency has also provided a helpdesk number and mail ID for any queries or clarifications of the candidates followed by the list of undergraduate courses under DUET 2021. Earlier this month, the DUET 2021 exams were conducted from September 26, 2021, to October 1, 2021, across multiple cities in the country.

DUET 2021

Conducted by the National Testing Agency, the Delhi University Entrance Test or DUET 2021 exams were conducted in the month of September in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode across multiple cities in India. The exam was MCQ-based and it was of objective type.

Image: Shutterstock