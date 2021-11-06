DUET Score Card 2021 For 21 PG Courses Out, Click On Direct Link To View Results

National Testing Agency on Saturday, November 6 released DUET Score Card 2021 for 21 more post-graduate courses. All those candidates who registered themselves and appeared for the examination can now check their scorecard. It has been uploaded on NTA’s official website that is nta.ac.in. Here is the direct link to check the result notification for 21 PG courses.

As per the official result notice, result has been released for B.Ed, B.P.Ed, L.L.B, M.A Arabic, Comparative Indian Literature, Geography, Japanese, Philosophy, Psychology, Punjabi, Russian Studies, Sanskrit, German, M.Sc Mathematics Education. Along with the above mentioned subjects, results have also been released for Chemistry, Development Communication & Extension, Environmental Studies, Human Development & Childhood Studies, Physics, Plant Molecular Biology & Biotechnology and Master of Operational Research. Candidates can follow these steps mentioned below to download the DUET scorecard that has been released recently.

Official notice reads, “National Testing Agency (NTA) had conducted Entrance Examination for Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET)-2021 on 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 September and 01 October 2021 respectively all across India. The Exam was held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in 27 Cities across India. The test was of objective type, comprising Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The Answer Key Challenges were made live from 19 October 2021 to 21 October 2021. The Score Cards is now hosted at https://ntaexam2021.cbtexam.in/CandidateKeyChallenge/LoginPage.aspx Can”

DUET Score Card 2021: Steps to download results

All those candidates who have appeared for the exam for the courses mentioned above can check their score card by following these steps:

At first, they will have to visit the official site of NTA.

On the NTA website, they will have to login by entering the form number and date of birth details.

After submitting the details, the scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates should cross-check the score card and download the page.

Candidates are also advised to keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates must know that the first score card was released on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. The second score card for 11 courses was released on Friday, November 5, 2021. Candidates are advised to keep a tab on official website for being updated.