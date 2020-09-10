JEE: Pokhriyal Refutes Swamy's Claims, Cites 'official Facts' Of 9.53 Lakh Registrations

Refuting Dr. Subramanian Swamy's claim, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhiyal said that the number of applicants for JEE Main stands at 9.53 lakhs. Subramanian Swamy claimed that out of 18 lakh students who were supposed to appear in the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) for admission to engineering colleges only 8 lakh students turned up to take the exam last week.

Reiterating official facts again, Pokhriyal took to Twitter sharing a detailed bifurcation of the registrations, which totalled to 9.53 lakhs.

Thank you @Swamy39 ji. I would like to reiterate official facts once again: As informed by @DG_NTA, they have conducted #JEEMains Sept–2020 in CBT mode at 605 centres for Paper-I BTech/BE & 489 centres for Paper-II BArch & B.Planning located in 232 cities across the country. https://t.co/k9dDvqoyid pic.twitter.com/TIXq1R7rHQ — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) September 10, 2020

Earlier in the day, the Education Minister said that in the exams held between September 1 and 6, 6.35 lakhs appeared with the full assistance of Central & respective State governments. Hailing the efforts of the states, he said that it displayed the spirit of cooperative federalism. Further, he had that any delay of the exams would not have been in the interest of "hardworking students & their plans for college admissions." Emphasizing on the role of the Centre, Ramesh Pokhriyal told his party's senior leader Swamy that the NDA government has always been "unwavering regarding student welfare & student safety." "We will always work for the interests of our youth," he added in a series of tweets.

Subramanian Swamy Counters Education Minister's 'facts'

