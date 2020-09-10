Education Minister Pokhriyal Places JEE Main 'facts On Record'; Corrects Subramanian Swamy

As BJP senior leader Subramanian Swamy claimed that out of 18 lakhs students who were supposed to appear in the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) for admission to engineering colleges only 8 lakhs turned up to take the exam last week, Union Minister of Union Minister for Education has responded. Taking to Twitter, Ramesh Pokhriyal said that he wants to place facts on the record regarding JEE(Main) exams. Refuting the claims of Swamy, he said that the number of applicants for JEE Main stands at 8.58 lakhs, not 18 lakhs.

He further said that in the exams held between September 1 and 6, 6.35 lakhs appeared with the full assistance of Central & respective State governments. Hailing the efforts of the states, he said that it displayed the spirit of cooperative federalism.

Further, the Education Minister said that any delay of the exams would not have been in the interest of "hardworking students & their plans for college admissions." Emphasizing on the role of the Centre, Ramesh Pokhriyal told his party's senior leader Swamy that the NDA government has always been "unwavering regarding student welfare & student safety." "We will always work for the interests of our youth," he added in a series of tweets.

READ | NEET 2020 & JEE Mains: NTA says both exams will be conducted in September

Dr. @Swamy39 Ji, I would like to place some facts on the record regarding #JEE(Main) exams.

The number of applicants for #JEEMains stands at 8.58 lakhs, not 18 lakhs as you tweeted. https://t.co/e9hQLRFIs4 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) September 9, 2020

I just accurate count on how many students took the JEE exams this last week: out 18 lakhs who down loaded passes only 8 lakhs turned up to take up the exam. What a disgrace for the nation which extols vidhya and gyan!! — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 9, 2020

READ | NEET exam aspirants told 'there is hope' by Subramanian Swamy before Supreme Court hearing

The JEE-Main examination was held amid stringent precautions and social distancing measures in view of COVID-19 pandemic from September 1 to 6. Staggered entry and exit for candidates, sanitisers at the gate, distribution of masks and maintaining social distancing as candidates queued up, were among the scenes witnessed at the exam centres across the country. The exam was postponed twice in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

READ | JEE Mains held amid stringent precautions

SC Refuses To Hear Plea Seeking Postponement of NEET

Swamy on Wednesday reignited hope for the NEET aspirants ahead of the Supreme Court hearing in the NEET postponement case. Taking to Twitter, Dr Swamy said that Advocate KTS Tulsi will represent the students' case in the Supreme Court. Cautioning the NEET aspirants ahead of the hearing, he said 'in life nothing is certain unless it happens'. However the top Court refused to hear the plea and said that the examinations will be conducted across the country as scheduled by NTA while rejecting all review petitions along with fresh petitions.

READ | 'Postpone NEET if classes won't start till 2021 amid COVID crisis,' says Subramanian Swamy