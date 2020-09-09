NEET Exam Aspirants Told 'there Is hope' By Subramanian Swamy Before Supreme Court Hearing

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday reignited hope for the NEET aspirants ahead of the Supreme Court hearing in the NEET postponement case. The BJP leader has been constantly demanding the postponement of NEET exams amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. After repeated discussions on the matter, September 13 is decided for the NEET exams by National Testing Agency.

Taking to Twitter Dr Swamy said that Advocate KTS Tulsi will represent the students' case in the Supreme Court hearing to be held on Wednesday. Cautioning the NEET aspirants ahead of the hearing, he said 'in life nothing is certain unless it happens'.

"Today in SC when NEET matter comes up it will be K T S Tulsi who will argue the case for students. He is a superb advocate. When I was Law Minister in 1990-91 I had made in Addl Solicitor General. So I know. Thus there is hope. But in life nothing is certain unless it happens", Subramanian Swamy wrote in his tweet.

READ | NEET SS Admit Card: NEET SS 2020 hall ticket to release on September 8; see details

'Postpone NEET till after Diwali'

On Tuesday the BJP leader said that there is no reason to not delay the entrance exam if the regular classes will not resume till January 2021. Taking to Twitter, he said that now it has already been decided that colleges and institutes will re-open in January 2021 then what is the need to schedule exams amid COVID-19. He said that exams can be scheduled after Diwali when the weather is good and the threat of Coronavirus will also be lesser.

READ | Subramanian Swamy questions EAM Jaishankar's scheduled meeting with Chinese FM in Moscow

Fresh plea to postpone NEET

Meanwhile, in a final effort to bring relief to the NEET students, senior lawyers of the Supreme Court will be presenting a fresh plea in the apex court for postponement of the NEET 2020 examination. The fresh plea not only seeks postponement but has also requested more examination centres to be provided to students, Advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava informed the students through his official tweeter account. The SC had previously rejected please seeking postponement of the NEET exam.

I must sincerely thank @11Petitioners, Respected Advocates & others who have tirelessly worked & filed 2 more petitions in our support in SC



All of us are trying our Best.



Our main prayer is NEET postponement only



Other prayers are more centres, NEET in 5-6 shifts, Re-NEET etc https://t.co/sVb7wfXbcl — Alakh Alok Srivastava (@advocate_alakh) September 8, 2020

Approximately 15.987 lakh students have registered for NEET across the country, according to NTA. This year, keeping the Coronavirus situation in mind, NTA has decided to increase the number of test centres from 2,546 to 3,843. The centres were increased to make sure that proper social distancing can be followed during the pandemic and the safety of the students is ensured. Several questions were raised on the decision to conduct NEET and JEE exams during the pandemic. NTA has successfully conducted the JEE exams between September 1 to 6.

READ | 'Postpone NEET if classes won't start till 2021 amid COVID crisis,' says Subramanian Swamy

READ | Subramanian Swamy schools Uddhav govt over Kangana Ranaut; Athawale offers security too