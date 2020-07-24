EWS Certificates Valid Only For Educational Institutions, Central Govt Jobs: TN Govt To HC

The Tamil Nadu government on July 23 told the Madras High Court that the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) certificates issued by the state can only be availed to seek jobs or admissions under central government and institutions. State Advocate-General Vijay Narayan during an online court hearing informed the bench that it is up to the central government to clarify whether the EWS certificates issued by the state government will be valid in other states or not. The bench was hearing petitions filed by Brahmin Association and other forward caste groups over an instruction issued by the state government on June 4 asking the Revenue department to immediately halt the issuing of EWS certificates.

'Clarify by July 30'

The bench of Justices M M Sundresh and R Hemalatha questioned the Advocate-General as to why the EWS certificates issued by the state government can be availed only to apply for jobs and admissions under the central government and institutions. As per reports, the AG had told the court that the certificates are issued with recommendations as per the memorandum of the central government. AG also added that the June 4 instruction was issued as the former commissioner of the revenue department decided to issue the certificates without consulting the state government. The bench asked AG Vijay Narayan to clarify this with the state government and file a detailed affidavit by July 30.

Meanwhile, the advocates for the petitioners while talking to the press said that such conditions will make it impossible for EWS candidates to avail job or admission in private institutions despite the amendment clearly stating that even private institutions can decide to provide 10 percent EWS quota if they desire to do so.

