Fact Check: UPTET 2021 Re-exam On December 26? UP Govt Issues Statement

Uttar Pradesh government has released an official statement regarding the date for UPTET 2021 re-exam. The Uttar Pradesh Teachers' Eligibility Test (UPTET) was scheduled to be held on November 28. However, the exam was cancelled due to a paper leak. Prashant Kumar, ADG, Law & Order on Sunday announced that the re-exam will be conducted within a month. 19,99,418 candidates had registered to appear for the UPTET 2021.

UPTET 2021 Re-exam Date

The exact date has not been announced by the government. However, some media organisations have been stating that the UPTET re-exam will be held on December 26. Refuting this news, the UP government in its recent statement said that no decision has been taken regarding the revised date for the re-exam yet. The government has also asked such media organisations not to spread fake rumours regarding the exam date.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath said addressing a function in Deoria district on Sunday, "A question paper was leaked. I issued an order to cancel the examination and arrest the entire racket. Instructions were also given to conduct the exam within a month, and that no candidate should be charged additional fee."

UPTET 2021 cancelled

Special Task Force (STF) had detained 23 members of the solvers' gang who were involved in the paper leak on Sunday. Three more accused have been arrested from Shamli, UP. A car, 50 photocopies of the question paper and Rs 17,000 were recovered from the three accused, the police said. During interrogation, they revealed that they had been involved in 60 such cases and received Rs 50,000 each for solving papers, police said. A case has been registered against the four accused under various sections 420, 467 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Shamli, they said.

Gangster Act and NSA to be imposed on culprits

UP CM on Sunday announced that a case against those who are involved in the paper leak case will be registered under the Gangster Act and the National Security Act. The chief minister also said that properties will be seized or demolished by the government of those involved in this crime. Additional Director General (ADG) Law and Order Prashant Kumar earlier in the day said the matter will be probed by the UP STF and people or organisations involved in it will not be spared.