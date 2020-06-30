Finance Commission Discusses Impact Of New Tools For Education In Times Of COVID-19

The Finance Commission on Monday held a meeting with the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) to discuss the impact of new tools of education, such as online classes and other uses of technology during Coronavirus pandemic.

The Finance Commission took into consideration the initiatives taken by the Centre in the education sector, as part of Rs 20 lakh crore fiscal stimulus package planned to fight the economic impact of COVID-19.

The Department of Higher Education team led by Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal, Hon’ble Minister of Human Resource Development, along with Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare and UGC Chairman Prof DP Singh presented the proposed reforms to the 15th Finance Commission today. pic.twitter.com/FnyPmlTO9r — Finance Commission of India (@15thFinCom) June 29, 2020

‘Education in times of COVID-19’

The meeting was chaired by NK Singh and was attended HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Minister of State (MHRD), Sanjay Dhotre, and all other senior officials. The meeting was also focused on recommendations in its report for 2020-21 and 2025-26 on ‘education in the time of COVID-19.’

Besides, the 15th Finance Commission also had a detailed discussion with the Department of School Education & Literacy and the Department of Higher Education on the submission of a revised memorandum by the MHRD on the recent developments in the sector.

The 15th Finance Commission held a meeting with the Department of School Education and Literacy led by Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal, Hon’ble Minister of Human Resource Development and his team including MoS HRD Sanjay Dhotre, Secretary SE&L Anita Karwal and other senior officials. pic.twitter.com/bjsC0QGCnB — Finance Commission of India (@15thFinCom) June 29, 2020

