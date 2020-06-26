'Results Declared By CBSE Will Be Final:' HRD Min Asserts No Optional Exams For Class X

Following the cancellation of pending Class X and XII CBSE exams, the HRD Ministry has issued a clarification stating that Class 10 students will not be given the option to appear for exams in future. The results declared by the CBSE by July 15, based on the marks achieved by Class X students in their last three board exams, will be considered final.

However, Class XII students have been provided with the option to appear for exams later in a bid to improve their score. "For students who chose to sit for exams, their marks in the exams will be treated as the final score," Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj had informed.

Few media platforms are wrongly reporting that Class X students may opt for taking exams,if unsatisfied. It is to clarify that NO further examination will be conducted for students in class X & the result declared by CBSE on the basis of assessment scheme will be treated as final pic.twitter.com/nQIjPfF2zq — Ministry of HRD (@HRDMinistry) June 26, 2020

The CBSE on Thursday had informed the top court that the Board has decided to cancel the remaining Class X and XII board examinations in light of the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the country.

'Conducive time' will be decided by the Centre

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court that for now, the exams that were scheduled from July 1 to July 15 have been cancelled and will be conducted at a conducive time for Class XII students. The “conducive time” will be decided by the Centre.

ICSE board told the Supreme Court that they too agreed with the CBSE decision to cancel the board exams for students of Classes X and XII. The state of Maharashtra, on behalf of ICSE, had earlier informed the Bombay HC that they will be unable to conduct the exams for the students this year.

ICSE has however clarified to the Supreme Court that they will not be providing any student with an option to appear for the exam at a later date and the results for all students in Class X and XII for the ICSE board will be declared on the basis of their marks in the internal assessment.

