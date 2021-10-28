From Delhi To West Bengal, Check Schools Reopening Status In States

School Reopening: Amid the looming danger of the third wave, schools in India are gearing up to resume physical classes after the festive season. The state authorities of several states are planning ways to reopen schools that have been shut since the pandemic arrived. Many states have already reopened schools in a phased manner, beginning with classes 9 to 12. While there are many state schools that are yet to reopen.

Notably, there are several state schools have announced the reopening of their offline classes post-Diwali under strict COVID-19 measures. As per various media reports, almost all the schools across the country will reopen by the end of this year. Check out the state-wise list below.

State-wise schools reopening date

Delhi

The Delhi government approved the functioning of offline classes a long time ago. Schools for classes 9 to 11 reopened on September 1, 2021. Meanwhile, the rest of the classes will resume from November 1 and schools have been instructed to follow the hybrid mode of learning. However, coming to school is a voluntary decision, not a mandatory rule.

West Bengal

According to the West Bengal government's latest orders, schools and other educational institutes in Bengal will reopen on November 16, 2021. Earlier, the schools were scheduled to reopen after Durga Puja on alternate days, but considering the festive season, the state government extended the deadline. However, the resumption of schools and colleges in Bengal will be under strict COVID-19 protocols.

Odisha

Classes in Odisha from 8 to 12 reopened on different dates after the state recorded a steep decline in COVID cases. However, the online option of learning is also being implemented and students can also remain at home and continue their studies online.

Tamil Nadu

Schools reopening for classes 1 to 8 will be on November 1, while classes 9 to 12 have already reopened as of September 1, 2021.

Karnataka

Offline classes started on October 25 for classes 1 to 5 for government schools. There are many schools across the state which are yet to reopen and are likely to resume after Diwali.

Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government ordered the reopening of schools for classes 5 to 12 in rural areas from October 4 and for classes 8 to 12 in urban areas.

Kerala

Schools in Kerala will be reopened from November 1 for classes 1 to 7 and classes 10 and 12.

Rajasthan

Offline classes 6 to 8 resumed with a 50 per cent capacity from September 20. While classes reopened for students from 9 to 12, classes 1 to 5 reopened on September 27.

Image: Unsplash