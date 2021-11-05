FTII, SRFTII Admission 2021: Online Applications For Joint Entrance Test Open; Check Here

FTII & SRFTII Joint Admission Test: The online application procedure for the Joint Entrance Test (JET) for admission to the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Pune and the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) Kolkata, has begun. Interested candidates can apply for the FTII and SRFTI courses through - applyjet2021.in. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for JET 2021 is 2 December and the entrance examination for selection will be conducted on 18-19 December.

The news of the addition was shared by FTII on the social platform. Taking to the microblogging site, the FTII wrote, "Applications for JOINT ENTRANCE TEST (JET) 2021, for admission at FTII and SRFTI are now open. The test has been scheduled for December 18 and 19, 2021. The last date of application is 11 pm on December 2nd, 2021. "

Applications for JOINT ENTRANCE TEST (JET) 2021, for admission at FTII and @srfti_official are now open.

The test has been scheduled for December 18 and 19, 2021.



Last date of application: 11 pm, 2nd December 2021



Details at https://t.co/RICgKdIPgq#JET2021 #FTIIAdmissions pic.twitter.com/QzgQ3CcfYv — FTII (@FTIIOfficial) November 5, 2021

FTII & SRFTII Joint Admission Test 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Those students who have completed graduation or are in the final year of the graduation courses are eligible to apply for this admission procedure. Students fulfilling the eligibility criteria can take admission into a number of different courses, including film and TV courses spanning across screen acting, direction and screenplay writing, cinematography, editing, sound recording, and sound design, art direction and production design, producing films and TV, animation cinema, production television engineering, and management. Check important dates below.

Important Dates: SRFTII Admissions | FTII admissions

Event Dates Start Date of Registration 3 November Last Date of Registration 2 December (11:00 PM) Release of Admit Card 8 December Date of the Examination- Group A 18 December (2:00 PM to 5:00 PM) Date of the Examination- Group B 19 December (9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon) Date of the Examination- Group C 19 December (2:00 PM to 5:00 PM)

Image: FTII Pune website