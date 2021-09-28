GATE 2022 Application Window Closing Today; Here's How To Apply

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
GATE 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur will on Tuesday, September 28, close the registration window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022. The online registration window for GATE 2022 was opened on September 2, 2021. The registration window for the exam will close on September 28.
Earlier, the GATE registration window was scheduled to close on September 24. However, due to technical errors, the IIT Kharagpur extended the deadline for four days. Interested and eligible candidates who have not yet registered for the exam must do it today. This year, IIT Kharagpur will conduct the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 on February 5, 6, 12, and Feb 13, 2022.
The GATE 2022 aspirants must visit the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in to register for the exam. This year, two new papers have been added to the GATE 2022. These two papers are- Geomatics Engineering (GE) and Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (NM). The Papers contain General Aptitude (GA) section (15 Marks) as applicable for all papers of GATE 2022.
A student who is currently studying in the third or higher years of any undergraduate degree program OR has already completed any government-approved degree program in Engineering / Technology / Architecture / Science / Commerce / Arts. The exam will be held online in a computer-based test mode. The exam will be center-based. The exam comprised multiple-choice questions, multiple select question types, numerical answer type questions. Candidates will also get a virtual on-screen calculator to use in the exam.