GATE 2022 Application Window Closing Today; Here's How To Apply

GATE 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur will on Tuesday, September 28, close the registration window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022. The online registration window for GATE 2022 was opened on September 2, 2021. The registration window for the exam will close on September 28.

Earlier, the GATE registration window was scheduled to close on September 24. However, due to technical errors, the IIT Kharagpur extended the deadline for four days. Interested and eligible candidates who have not yet registered for the exam must do it today. This year, IIT Kharagpur will conduct the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 on February 5, 6, 12, and Feb 13, 2022.

The GATE 2022 aspirants must visit the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in to register for the exam. This year, two new papers have been added to the GATE 2022. These two papers are- Geomatics Engineering (GE) and Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (NM). The Papers contain General Aptitude (GA) section (15 Marks) as applicable for all papers of GATE 2022.

How to register for GATE 2022

Visit the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Click on the GATE 2022 registration link

Login if you have your user ID and password

Click on the 'Register' tab if you are a new user

Fill in the required information and submit

Your registration ID and password will be generated

Login using the registration number and password

Fill in the GATE 2022 form by providing the correct information

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Direct link to apply for GATE 2022

GATE 2022: Eligibility and exam pattern

A student who is currently studying in the third or higher years of any undergraduate degree program OR has already completed any government-approved degree program in Engineering / Technology / Architecture / Science / Commerce / Arts. The exam will be held online in a computer-based test mode. The exam will be center-based. The exam comprised multiple-choice questions, multiple select question types, numerical answer type questions. Candidates will also get a virtual on-screen calculator to use in the exam.