GATE 2022 Registration Process With Late Fee To End Today, Here's How To Register

GATE 2022 registration: The Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (IIT-KGP) will close the registration window for GATE 2022 today. Candidates who could not register for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, (GATE) in the first phase that ended on September 30 can register in the last phase of the registration, till today, October 7. The applicants will have to register by paying the late fine. The registration link is available on the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in.
Applicants must note that the GATE 2022 registration fee for candidates applying under the Open Category is Rs 2000. Whereas, candidates belonging to ST, PWD, and female categories will have to pay Rs 1250. The application fee can be paid online.