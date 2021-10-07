GATE 2022 Registration Process With Late Fee To End Today, Here's How To Register

GATE 2022 registration: The Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (IIT-KGP) will close the registration window for GATE 2022 today. Candidates who could not register for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, (GATE) in the first phase that ended on September 30 can register in the last phase of the registration, till today, October 7. The applicants will have to register by paying the late fine. The registration link is available on the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Applicants must note that the GATE 2022 registration fee for candidates applying under the Open Category is Rs 2000. Whereas, candidates belonging to ST, PWD, and female categories will have to pay Rs 1250. The application fee can be paid online.

GATE 2022: Here's how to register with late fees

To register for GATE 2022, visit the official website of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2022 or GOAPS-gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Now, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Apply Online'.

Alternatively, use the direct link given here to register for GATE 2022 with late fees.

A new window will appear on the screen. Enter your details.

Now, log in using your registered email ID/Username and password.

Enter required details in the application form, such as personal details and academic details, among others.

Now, upload all the documents and pay the late fee, as mentioned there.

Your GATE 2022 registration with late fees will be completed now.

Direct link to register for GATE 2022