GATE Eligibility Criteria 2021: Here Are The Full Eligibility Requirements For GATE Exam

The GATE exam (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) is a computer-based exam conducted at the national level in India. The aim of the GATE exam is to assess the students' understanding of engineering and science undergraduate subjects. Passing the GATE exams opens up a lot of avenues for students to apply for Masters in reputed colleges or seek jobs in Public Service Undertaking companies. However, the GATE exam is considered to be one of the hardest competitive exams. Read on to know more about the GATE exam and eligibility criteria for GATE.

Eligibility Criteria for GATE

Before interested candidates apply for the GATE exams, GATE 2021 aspirants have to ensure that they meet the GATE eligibility criteria 2021 for taking the exam. The following students/candidates are eligible for applying for the GATE exam.

Students who have successfully completed their 10+2+2 or 10+3+1 and are currently studying in 3rd year or higher years of any undergraduate degree program (10+2+3 (ongoing) programs).

Students who has already completed any government approved degree program in Engineering / Technology / Architecture / Science / Commerce / Arts.

Master’s degree students Final Year in any branch of Science / Mathematics / Computer Applications or equivalent.

There is no age limit for interested students or candidates to appear in the GATE exam.

GATE Syllabus

Since Gate is a highly competitive and difficult exam, students have to make sure they have all their bases covered before appearing for the exam. Many candidates join GATE training institutes for a better chance at cracking the exam. The GATE exam is conducted for a variety of different subjects. Students can choose the GATE exam subject they specialise in/wish to specialise in. Here is the syllabus and marks for each of the categories in the GATE exams.

Engineering Mathematics Questions - 13-15 marks.

General Aptitude Questions - 15 marks.

Core Questions from Subject(Depending on the subject of the GATE exam) - 70-72 marks.

Benefits of GATE Exam

Passing the GATE exam opens up a lot of avenues for various Post Graduate programs in prestigious colleges such as IITs. Students who pass GATE also get opportunities for interviews in PSU jobs in India with high starting salaries that are very much in demand. GATE scores are also accepted in a few foreign country colleges in Germany and Singapore if candidates wish to pursue their post-graduation abroad.

