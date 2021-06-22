GETCO Gujarat Vidhyut Sahayak Recruitment: Read To Know How To Apply For 352 Vacancies

GETCO Gujarat Vidhyut Sahayak Recruitment: Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Ltd. (GETCO) has started the online application process. Applications being accepted are for the post of Vidyut Sahayak which is also referred to as 'Junior Engineer'. Candidates who all in the eligible category can apply on the official website i.e getcogujarat.com.

GETCO recruitment 2021

The opening date of recruitment was 18th June 2021. Applications will be accepted till 21 days post link opening. Last date for applying is 8th July 2021.Total of 352 vacancies are there for GETCO JE recruitment 2021. Out of these 352, 300 vacancies are for the electrical category. 52 are for civil ones (VSJE).



Gujarat Vidhyut Sahayak Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 08 July 2021

Total Posts - 352 (Electrical - 300 and Civil - 52 Posts)

GETCO Vidyut Sahayak Salary:

1st Year - Rs. 37,000/- p.m.

2nd Year - Rs. 39,000/- p.m.

3rd Year - Rs. 39,000/- p.m.

4th Year - Rs. 39,000/- p.m.

5th Year - Rs. 39,000/- p.m.

GETCO Junior Engineer Recruitment: Eligibility

In order to apply for Vidyut Sahayak (Electrical and Civil), the candidate needs to have done B. Tech or B.E. Graduation should have been done as a regular course. Minimum 55% aggregate marks of 7th and 8th-semester exam passed is required from a recognized university.

GETCO JE Age Limit for Unreserved category is 35 Years. For EWS/SC/ST/Socially & Educationally Backward Class (SEBC), the age limit is 40 Years. However, it is required that the candidate should have an engineering academic background.

How to Apply for online exam

Only online applications are being accepted.

Go to www.getcogujarat.com

Fill the online Application Form

Generate Registration ID online

Print the registration form for further process



GETCO JE Application Fee: For UR, SEBC & EWS candidates application fee is Rs. 500. For SC & ST candidates, the fee is 250. Payment needs to be done in online mode only.