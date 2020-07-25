Goa Allows Teaching & Non Teaching Staff To Work From Home; Schools Closed Till July 31

Keeping in mind the Coronavirus situation in Goa, the state government has allowed teaching and non-teaching staff of all educational institutions including schools, colleges and coaching centres to work from home. The state government's decision to allow faculty of educational institutions to work from home comes amid spiking cases of COVID in Goa which crossed the 4500 mark on Friday.

Given the sudden surge in cases, Goa education director Suresh Amonkar has issued a circular asking all schools, education and coaching institutions to remain closed in Goa till July 31. The Goa government's decision also comes amid repeated requests by the staff of educational institutions demanding a formal order to allow them to work from home, this after four teachers and a peon tested positive for the viral infection in the state.

"Teaching and non-teaching staff etc shall as far as possible will work from home and they should not be called to school/institutions unnecessarily. During this period, teachers have been asked to make full use of the online training undergone by them to prepare original videos, notes, feedback forms, questionnaire, assignments using different OERs (Open Educational Resources)," the circular said.

Meanwhile, the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has asked schools to explore the possibility of starting online admission for students of class 11. The results of the class 10 state board exams are likely to be out by July 28. The number of COVID-19 cases in Goa rose by 190 on Friday, taking the count of infections in the state to 4,540. The state has seen 29 deaths to date.

(With Agency Inputs)