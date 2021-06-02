Goa Class 12 Board Exams Cancelled Due To COVID-19; 'safety Of Students Utmost Priority'

The Goa government has cancelled the Class 12 board exams 2021 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. After extensive consultations, it has been decided that the Goa Class 12 Board exams shall be cancelled, as the health and safety of our students are of utmost priority, said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday.

After extensive consultations, it has been decided that the Class 12 exams shall be cancelled, as the health & safety of our students is of utmost priority. This will also help put an end to the anxiety amongst the students, parents and teachers. 1/2 — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) June 2, 2021

CM Sawant held a meeting with officials of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) and the state education department to decide on the pending Class 12 state board exams.

"The state government will go through decisions taken by other states and also consult the Union Education Ministry before taking a call on Class 12 Goa board exams by Wednesday evening," he had said.

Following the CBSE class 12 exam cancellation, the state government also announced calling off the exam. CM Sawant said the decision will also help put an end to the anxiety amongst the students, parents and teachers. He assured that the results will be declared as per a well-defined objective criterion.

CBSE Class 12 board exams cancelled

Earlier on Tuesday, the Centre cancelled the CBSE Class 12 board exams after PM Modi intervened and chaired a high-level meeting with cabinet ministers. The decision was taken in the interest of students considering the pandemic situation. PM Modi said that students should not be forced to take exams in this situation.

After the government's decision, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) also decided to cancel its Class 12 board examinations due to the pandemic. Other states have also started reviewing their decisions of conducting class 12 exams. The government of Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat have also cancelled the Class 12 State Board examinations for the year 2021.