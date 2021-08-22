Goa Electricity Dept Recruitment: Department Invites Application For 243 Positions

Quick links:
IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK
Goa Electricity Dept Recruitment: Office of the Chief Electrical Engineer Electricity Department, Government of Goa is inviting applications for the junior engineer (electrical), station operator, lower division clerk, meter reader, and lineman/wireman recruitment examination 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Goa electricity department. Candidates will have to apply for the above-mentioned posts before September 7, 2021, at www.goaelectricity.gov.in. Candidates are hereby informed that no applications will be accepted post deadline.
The official notification reads, "Applications are invited in prescribed format through online mode only by the Chief Electrical Engineer for filling up the following vacancies in the Electricity Department, Government of Goa, Panaji-Goa by Direct Recruitment on temporary basis."
"The candidates shall fill and submit the prescribed Application Form through online mode only available at https://cbes.goa.gov.in", reads the notification released on the official website.
For being eligible, the upper age limit is 45 years. A written test will be conducted and on the basis of that selection of the candidates shall be determined. Physical endurance test or skill/ aptitude will also be considered for Goa junior engineer vacancies.
Interested and eligible candidates should fill the prescribed Application Form along with Declaration through online mode and submit only available at Portal https://cbes.goa.gov.in from 18/ 08 /2021 to 07/ 09 /2021. No application shall be accepted/considered after the last date of application. No application shall be accepted in any other mode
Official notification reads, "Only the eligible candidate fulfilling the criteria as per Recruitment Rules/advertisement shall apply and the candidates need not furnish any document at the time of applying for the post. However candidate shall not be considered, if he/she is found ineligible at the time of verification of the essential documents, even though has passed the examination."