Goa Electricity Dept Recruitment: Department Invites Application For 243 Positions

Goa Electricity Dept Recruitment: Office of the Chief Electrical Engineer Electricity Department, Government of Goa is inviting applications for the junior engineer (electrical), station operator, lower division clerk, meter reader, and lineman/wireman recruitment examination 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Goa electricity department. Candidates will have to apply for the above-mentioned posts before September 7, 2021, at www.goaelectricity.gov.in. Candidates are hereby informed that no applications will be accepted post deadline.

Here is the direct link to the Chief Electrical Engineer Electricity Department recruitment

The official notification reads, "Applications are invited in prescribed format through online mode only by the Chief Electrical Engineer for filling up the following vacancies in the Electricity Department, Government of Goa, Panaji-Goa by Direct Recruitment on temporary basis."

Goa Electricity Dept Recruitment: Details

For Goa electricity JE recruitment number of post is 56

For the station master post, the vacancy is 28

For lower-division post, vacancy is 1

For lineman wireman, the total number of vacancies is 69

For meter reader post, vacancy is 79

"The candidates shall fill and submit the prescribed Application Form through online mode only available at https://cbes.goa.gov.in", reads the notification released on the official website.

Age limit and selection process

For being eligible, the upper age limit is 45 years. A written test will be conducted and on the basis of that selection of the candidates shall be determined. Physical endurance test or skill/ aptitude will also be considered for Goa junior engineer vacancies.