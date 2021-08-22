Last Updated:

Goa Electricity Dept Recruitment: Department Invites Application For 243 Positions

Goa Electricity Dept recruitment: The electricity department is inviting applications for 243 positions. Here is all you need to know about recruitment drive.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
Goa Electricity Dept recruitment

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK


Goa Electricity Dept Recruitment: Office of the Chief Electrical Engineer Electricity Department, Government of Goa is inviting applications for the junior engineer (electrical), station operator, lower division clerk, meter reader, and lineman/wireman recruitment examination 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Goa electricity department. Candidates will have to apply for the above-mentioned posts before September 7, 2021, at www.goaelectricity.gov.in. Candidates are hereby informed that no applications will be accepted post deadline. 

Here is the direct link to the Chief Electrical Engineer Electricity Department recruitment

The official notification reads, "Applications are invited in prescribed format through online mode only by the Chief Electrical Engineer for filling up the following vacancies in the Electricity Department, Government of Goa, Panaji-Goa by Direct Recruitment on temporary basis."

Goa Electricity Dept Recruitment: Details

  • For Goa electricity JE recruitment number of post is 56
  • For the station master post, the vacancy is 28
  • For lower-division post, vacancy is 1
  • For lineman wireman, the total number of vacancies is 69
  • For meter reader post, vacancy is 79

"The candidates shall fill and submit the prescribed Application Form through online mode only available at https://cbes.goa.gov.in", reads the notification released on the official website.

Age limit and selection process

For being eligible, the upper age limit is 45 years. A written test will be conducted and on the basis of that selection of the candidates shall be determined. Physical endurance test or skill/ aptitude will also be considered for Goa junior engineer vacancies.

READ | India Post Recruitment 2021: Apply for 2357 vacancies in West Bengal circle till August 22

Interested and eligible candidates should fill the prescribed Application Form along with Declaration through online mode and submit only available at Portal https://cbes.goa.gov.in from 18/ 08 /2021 to 07/ 09 /2021. No application shall be accepted/considered after the last date of application. No application shall be accepted in any other mode

Official notification reads, "Only the eligible candidate fulfilling the criteria as per Recruitment Rules/advertisement shall apply and the candidates need not furnish any document at the time of applying for the post. However candidate shall not be considered, if he/she is found ineligible at the time of verification of the essential documents, even though has passed the examination."

READ | Noida: Man who took police recruitment exam in place of actual candidate held
READ | AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021: Vacancy for 168 faculty posts - Check eligibility & more
READ | CSPHCL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 1500 attendant, lineman posts; check full details here
READ | Karnataka Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Here's direct link to apply for 387 posts
First Published:
COMMENT