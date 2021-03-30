Goa Police Recruitment 2021: Apply For 1097 Posts Of SI & Constable Before April 30

Goa Police has officially invited candidates to fill the applications for the posts of Sub-Inspector and Constable. They can do so by visiting the official website of Goa Police - citizen.goapolice.gov.in - and following the step-by-step application process that is provided below. With the last date for the application being April 30, candidates are requested to speed up the process and apply ASAP.

Goa Police Recruitment - Goa Police Vacancy, Eligibility Criteria, How to Apply

According to the Goa Police notification, up to 1097 posts are vacant for the roles of Sub-Inspector and Constable. While the Goa Police SI recruitment requires a fill-up of 145 vacancies, the Goa Police Constable recruitment will take care of 869 posts. The remaining posts and their respective vacancies are as follows -

Searcher - 1 post

Asst Sub Inspector (Wireless Operator) - 6 posts

Photographer - 1 post

Laboratory Technician - 2 posts

Stenographer - 10 posts

Lower Division Clerk - 34 posts

As for eligibility, the criteria depends on the posts. For Police Sub Inspector, the candidate needs to be a graduate or a 12th pass with Diploma in Security & Investigation Technology. For Police Constable, the candidate requires a 10th standard passing certificate. Following are the requirements for the remaining posts -

Searcher - Passed with any Degree

Asst Sub Inspector - SSC pass and Diploma in Electronics

Photographer - SSC pass and Diploma in Photography. A minimum of 3 years of work experience.

Police Constable Bandsman - 10th pass with experience in reading, writing and music.

Laboratory Technician - Degree (Science)

Police Constable (Mast Luskar) and Police Constable (Wireless Messenger) - SSCE pass

Stenographer - The candidate must have passed Higher Secondary OR has a Diploma from AICTE. Has to have knowledge in Computers.

Lower Division Clerk - Higher Secondary pass OR Diploma fro AICTE and Computer Knowledge

Age Limit:

Police Sub Inspector - 20 to 28 Years

Police Constable - 18 to 28 Years

Police Constable (Mast Luskar) - 18 to 22 Years

Others - Not more than 45 years

How to Apply?

The applicants possessing the above-mentioned qualifications along with 15 years Residence Certificate issued by the Goa Government are expected to submit their applications offline at the counter opened at Police Head Quarters, Panaji, between 10.00 hrs. to 17.00 hrs during the working days on or before April 30, 2021.

No documents or certificates are required at the moment and need not be attached with the application form. These documents/certificates will be asked in the next stage of the recruitment process i.e. Physical Measurement. Application fee for the open category - Rs.200, application fee for SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD/ EWS/ EX – Serviceman category - Rs.100.

Image Source: Shutterstock