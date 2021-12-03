Google Offers Scholarship Worth 1000 US Dollar For Women In Engineering; Apply By Dec 10

Google scholarship for engineering students: Google recently announced the tech-giant scholarship for female candidates enrolled in computer sciences course engineering in November 2021. The deadline to apply for the 1000 US Dollar scholarship ends on December 10, 2021. In order to be eligible to apply, applicants must be enrolled as a full-time student in a bachelor’s degree for the 2021-2022 academic year and be in the second year of study at an accredited university in Asia Pacific country.

'Generation Google Scholarship for Women' is beneficial for those female applicants who want to pursue a career in the field of computer science. The candidates who will be selected will receive $1,000 USD for the 2022-2023 school year. Interested applicants can check the eligibility criteria and steps to apply here. Candidates can click on the direct link to apply.

The official website reads, "The scholarship will be awarded on the basis of strength of each candidate's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, innovation and academic performance. The program is open to students who meet all the minimum qualifications and we strongly encourage women interested in computer science to apply.”

Google Scholarship for Women: Eligibility details

Applicants must be currently enrolled as a full-time student in a Bachelor’s degree for academic year 2021-2022 Applicants must be in their 2nd year of study at an accredited university in Asia Pacific country when completing the scholarship program Applicants should be studying computer science, computer engineering, or a closely related technical field Applicants should demonstrate a strong academic record and must exemplify leadership and demonstrate a passion for improving the representation of underrepresented groups in computer science and technology

Instructions for applying

Candidates should be ready with general background information (e.g. contact information and details about current and intended universities)

Candidates should prepare a resume/CV highlighting technical projects and participation in community engagement. Academic transcripts from current institutions (and prior, if applicable)

Here is the direct link to apply