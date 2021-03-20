GPAT Result 2021 Declared For 45K Candidates Seeking Admission To M.Pharma, Check Here

GPAT Result 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday declared the results of the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2021. Candidates who have appeared in the GPAT 2021 can check their results online by visiting the official website- gpat.nta.nic.in. NTA had conducted GPAT-2021 on February 27. Earlier, the GPAT result was scheduled to be declared on March 15. However, the result was delayed. The GPAT 2021 was conducted in 121 Cities in 271 Centres. According to the official notice, a total of 213 Observers, 111 City-Coordinators, 19 Regional Coordinators and two National Coordinators were deployed to oversee the smooth and fair conduct of the examination in the Centre.

How to download GPAT Result 2021

Visit the official website- gpat.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'GPAT 2021 Results' A login page will appear on the screen Key in the required login credentials and submit Your NTA GPAT 2021 Results will be displayed on the screen Download and take its printout.

GPAT Result 2021

A total number of 47942 candidates were registered to appear for GPAT 2021. Out of them, only 45504 candidates appeared for the examination. NTA had earlier released the provisional answer key for GPAT 2021 on March 7. Candidates were invited to raise objections against any key till March 9. Considering the valid objections. a panel of subject experts revised the answer key. The GPAT 2021 final answer key was released on March 18. GPAT 2021 result is based on the final answer key.

"In nationwide competitive examinations, live CCTV Surveillance was carried out for 2776 Cameras. 1844 Jammers were installed at the examination centres to prevent unfair practice by the candidates during the examination through mobile or any other electronic device. The examinations were conducted with due COVID-19 precautions. For any clarification, candidates can get in touch with the NTA Helpdesk at 011 - 4075 9000 or write to NTA at gpat@nta.ac.in," the official notice further reads.

About Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT)

Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) is a National Level Entrance Examination for candidates seeking entry into M. Pharma Programme. Till 2018, GPAT was conducted by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). NTA is conducting this Test since 2019. GPAT facilitates institutions to select suitable Pharmacy graduates for admission into the Masters (M.Pharma) Program. The GPAT is a three hours Computer Based Online Test. A few scholarships and other financial assistance in the field of Pharmacy are also given on the basis of GPAT Scores. The GPAT score is accepted by all AICTE/Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) approved/affiliated University Departments / Constituent / Affiliated Colleges / Institutions.

