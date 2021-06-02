GSEB Revised Dates For 10th And 12th Board Exams Out, Exam To Begin From July 1

The Gujarat Secondary And Higher Secondary Education Board, has released a new GSEB revised date sheet for the class 10 and class 12 students. The candidates had been eagerly waiting to get an update about their GSEB 10th exam and GSEB 12th exam. The wait is now over as the new and revised timetable for the exams is out now. All the students who had registered themselves for this year’s class 10 and class 12 board exams can now go to the official website of the Gujarat Secondary And Higher Secondary Education Board at gseb.org and check the detailed timetable for the exams.

GSEB revised date sheet released

Both the GSEB 10th exam and GSEB 12th exam are now scheduled to begin next month from July 1, 2021. The state board had earlier postponed the examinations because of the COVID-19 situation in the state. As the number of COVID-19 patients was increasing, the government had decided to postpone the exam. Now the board has released the new revised timetable as the situation is comparatively better. According to the revised schedule, GSEB 10th exam will be conducted from July 1 to July 8, 2021. GSEB 12th exam will be conducted from July 1 to July 10, 2021. The GSEB 12th exam for the general stream (Humanities and Commerce) will be held from July 1 to July 16, 2021. This year, the class 12 and class 10 exams will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be from 10 AM to 1.15 PM while the second shift will be from 2.30 PM to 5.45 PM. Here is a look at the schedule of the GSEB 10th exam and GSEB 12th exam.

GSEB 10th exam revised date sheet

July 1, 2021 - Gujarati, Marathi, Hindi, English, Sindhi, Tamil, Urdu, Oodiya (1st Language )

July 2, 2021 - Gujarati 2nd Language

July 3, 2021 – Science

July 5, 2021 - Mathematics

July 6, 2021 – Social Science

July 7, 2021 – English 2nd Language

July 8, 2021 - Gujarati, Marathi, Hindi, Sindhi, Tamil, Urdu, Oodiya (2nd Language)

GSEB 12th exam revised date sheet

July 1, 2021 - Physics

July 3, 2021 - Chemistry

July 5, 2021 - Biology

July 6, 2021 - Mathematics

July 8, 2021 - English 1st And 2nd Language

July 10, 2021 - Gujarati, Marathi, Hindi, Sindhi, Tamil, Urdu

