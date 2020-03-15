Coronavirus Scare: Gujarat Govt Shuts All Educational Institutions Till March 29

As a precautionary measure against Coronavirus pandemic, all educational institutes across Gujarat will remain shut from March 16 to 29, said Anil Mukim, state Chief Secretary on Sunday. This comes after the total number of COVID-19 cases surge to 107 in India.

"All educational institutions - schools, colleges, tuition classes, Anganwadi across the state will remain closed from March 16 to 29 and while no teaching work will be done here but the teaching and non-teaching staff can come," Mukim said in a press conference.

The Chief Secretary also said that any person caught spitting in public places will be fined Rs 500.

Gujarat remains Coronavirus-free so far

Even as the Centre has imposed visa curbs to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country, no positive cases has been so far found in Gujarat, where more than 2,600 travelers have been screened at airports till now, said officials on Thursday.

Out of the 65 samples of suspected cases collected so far in Gujarat, 63 were tested negative for COVID-19, while two results are awaited, said a release by the state health department. The '104' fever helpline is getting over 200 calls seeking information about the virus, it said. A total of 2,611 travellers have been screened at Ahmedabad and Surat international airports so far, the release said.

Moreover, 1,217 travellers, who were kept under observation upon their return, have completed their 28-day observation period, the health department said. On Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel had informed the Assembly that over 2,300 people, mostly crew members, on-board 55 ships were also screened at major ports in Gujarat.

As a precautionary measure, as many as 576 isolation beds and 204 ventilators have been kept reserved at different government hospitals in the state, the officials added.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared COVID-19 as a pandemic after more than 1.5 Lakh cases were reported globally.

(With inputs from ANI)