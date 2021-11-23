Gujarat: GPSC Postpones Administrative Service (class 1, 2), Other Exams; Check New Dates

The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has postponed the Gujarat administrative service (class 1, 2) preliminary exam, which was scheduled to be conducted on December 19. As per the official statement, the examination has been postponed to December 26 and, subsequently, the examination, which was scheduled for December 26, has been rescheduled to January 2, 2022. Candidates who are going to appear in the examination can check this website for all the updates related to the examination.

Candidates must be aware that the examination has been postponed only due to the upcoming Gram Panchayat election. Taking to Twitter, the Chairman of GPSC, Dinesh Dasa, wrote, "The Preliminary Test of Advt 30/2021-22, scheduled for December 19, 2021, has been postponed to December 26, 2021, in view of the Gram Panchayat election. Similarly, exams scheduled for December 26 have been shifted to January 2, 2022, "he tweeted. As per the latest revised schedule, on December 26, the Commission had scheduled exams for Assistant Manager/Assistant Director, Class-II, Deputy Director, Gujarat Statistics Service, and Junior Town Planner posts. This examination is being conducted for recruitment drives and is preliminary.

GPSC Administrative Service Exam pattern

The preliminary exam for the Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) will consist of two papers, both general knowledge-based.

All questions asked in the examination will be objective type.

Paper 1: General Studies and Paper 2: General Studies would consist of 200 marks each.

The duration of the examinations will be 3 hours each.

There will be 200 questions of 1 mark each for both papers.

The main examination will have six papers, and the questions will be descriptive in nature.

Candidates qualifying for the prelims will be able to sit for the main examination.

