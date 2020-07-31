Gujarat HC Rejects State Govt's Resolution Asking Private Schools To Not Collect Fees

The Gujarat High Court has rejected the state government’s decision on July 31 that asked the private schools to not collect any fees while they are closed amid the coronavirus outbreak. Gujarat government’s resolution clause that barred the self-financed schools from collecting fees since they are shut has been reportedly removed by the court. This resolution was released on July 16 by the Gujarat education department. However, it was challenged by the federation of self Financed Schools in the High Court.

They argued that teachers were still educating the students virtually by online modes and the staff salaries were to be paid. In the hearing of July 31, the bench cut through this specific clause of Gujarat government and directed the administration as well as the school federation to find a suitable solution to the fee issue. The division bench of judges included Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice JB Pardiwala, who questioned the state government on July 30 about the motive behind the resolution directing the private institutions.

Detailed order expected soon

Since several petitions, public interest litigation (PILs) have been related to this petition, a detailed order regarding the resolution is reportedly expected soon. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the schools in Gujarat stopped the online classes just three days after the resolution was passed by the government. This was followed by the state administration claiming that they would organise free online classes for several subjects. However, now the schools have resumed the classes saying they would abide by the orders of the High Court.

In the same resolution, the Gujarat government had asked the self-financed schools to not hike fees for the academic year 2020-21. Furthermore, it directed these institutions to not expel the students of class 1 to 8 for being unable to deposit the fees till June 30 The government’s official notification also said if schools suspend any student, for this reason, they would be violating section 16 of the Right to Education Act. But, the governing body of the self-financed schools in the state had refused to provide relief in terms of tuition fees through a letter.

