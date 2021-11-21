Gujarat Schools To Reopen For Classes 1 To 5 Tomorrow, Delhi Schools To Remain Closed

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani has announced that the schools for classes 1-5 will be reopened now. The Education Department has decided that the schools will reopen on Monday, November 22, 2021. Along with announcing this, the Minister has also given information about some conditions that have been placed before this reopening is implemented.
To be noted that the Gujarat Schools are shut since the COVID outbreak in India. Even though the state government had reopened schools for senior classes, primary schools were closed. No decisions were made regarding announcement of reopening for classes 1 to 5.
With this announcement, Minister Jitu Vaghani has directed schools to make arrangements in such a way that there is no compromise with COVID-19 safety protocols. Moreover, the Minister has said that schools can impose other sorts of restrictions if needed in order to comply with the guidelines. The common guidelines released can be checked here.
Due to the pollution level, all Delhi schools will remain shut until further notice due. During this time, only online classes will run. Examinations for board classes will be conducted as per guidelines issued earlier.
"The environment department has directed to close all the schools with immediate effect till further orders of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining areas. Therefore, all government and private schools will remain closed till further orders," Additional Director of Education Rita Sharma said.