Gujarat Schools To Reopen For Classes 1 To 5 Tomorrow, Delhi Schools To Remain Closed

Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani has announced that the schools for classes 1-5 will be reopened now. The Education Department has decided that the schools will reopen on Monday, November 22, 2021. Along with announcing this, the Minister has also given information about some conditions that have been placed before this reopening is implemented.

To be noted that the Gujarat Schools are shut since the COVID outbreak in India. Even though the state government had reopened schools for senior classes, primary schools were closed. No decisions were made regarding announcement of reopening for classes 1 to 5.

With this announcement, Minister Jitu Vaghani has directed schools to make arrangements in such a way that there is no compromise with COVID-19 safety protocols. Moreover, the Minister has said that schools can impose other sorts of restrictions if needed in order to comply with the guidelines. The common guidelines released can be checked here.

Gujarat Schools Reopening Date

Schools will reopen for classes 1 to 5 on November 22, 2021 (Monday)

Gujarat Schools to reopen for classes 1 to 5: Check guidelines here

Students should know that attendance has not been made mandatory yet. If anyone is not yet ready to attend offline classes, they can opt for online classes.

Students of classes 1 to 5 will only be allowed to attend classes after due permission from parents

COVID-19 safety protocols have to be followed at all times including wearing of masks, use of sanitisers and maintaining social distancing

Students will not be allowed to share stationary, food items, and overcrowding is also not allowed.

As said by Minister, other guidelines will be same as they were when schools reopened for senior classes

Delhi schools to remain closed till further notice

Due to the pollution level, all Delhi schools will remain shut until further notice due. During this time, only online classes will run. Examinations for board classes will be conducted as per guidelines issued earlier.