Gujarat SET 2021 Postponed To January, Check Revised Schedule Here

Gujarat SET Postponed: Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara has announced that the Gujarat State Eligibility Test has been postponed. Earlier the state-level eligibility examination was scheduled to be conducted on December 26, 2021. However, it has now been postponed by almost a month and it will now be conducted on January 23, 2022. The University has informed about this development through a notification that has been uploaded on the official website. However, University has not stated any reason for postponing the exam. For more details, candidates can visit the official website gujaratset.in.

Gujarat SET: Admit card release details

The admit card for the Gujarat State Eligibility Test will be released a week before the exam date that is January 23, 2022. As per schedule, it is expected to be out by the third week of January 2022. Candidates must know that the hall tickets will be uploaded on official website only and will not be sent via post. Candidates will have to carry printout of admit card to the exam hall. Along with admit cards, candidates will also have to carry valid ID proof.

GSET 2021 Exam Pattern

Till now the exam authority has not notified any changes to the exam pattern or the syllabus of the state-level eligibility examination. Since any changes have not been announced yet, the old pattern will be followed. The GSET 2021 Exam pattern says that the exam will consist of two MCQ based papers. GSET Paper 1 will consist of 50 questions and will carry 100 marks; while Paper 2 of GSET 2021 will be 100 questions and will carry 200 marks.

Candidates will be getting 3 hours to write the exam. It will begin at 9.30 am and will continue till 12.30 pm. No marks will be deducted for wrong answers. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website to be updated about the exam.