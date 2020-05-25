Gujarat University Receives State GR To Conduct Exams As Per UGC; Check More Updates

Gujarat has over 14000 positive coronavirus cases in the state. With most of the cases in the Ahmedabad, the state authorities have eased the lockdown in several parts of Gujarat. With authorities trying to focus on bringing back normalcy with social distancing, the state education ministry has ordered to assess and start giving out dates for exams. Gujarat University will also have to follow the strict regulation set by the University Grants Commission while implementing the regulations. Gujarat University has come up with new dates and rules for students to follow. Read on to know more-

Also Read | Suzuki Motor Resumes Production At Gujarat Plant Amid COVID Pandemic

Gujarat University receives a GR from state

In a major move, the state authorities have passed a General Resolution, which states that students be clarified with admission for the upcoming year, final year exams and non-terminal students’ assessments. According to the resolution, for students in semester two, four and six will be assessed on the 50% scheme of internal exams and another 50% with marks from last semesters. This guideline was set by the UGC- on a merit-based assessment for students according to the General Resolution set by the government. If there are instances where previous marks or results are not available, then only a 100% assessment on internal activities and projects can be followed by Gujarat University.

Education Minister of Gujarat Bhupendasinh Chudasama revealed in a statement that all the academic markings affiliated under Gujarat University will follow the same pattern. Furthermore, he revealed that students in semester three, five and seven will have their curriculum started by June 21, 2020. It will be done through virtual classes and within the due time, classes can be moved into a classroom/offline mode. However, it depends on the COVID-19 situation in the state, physical classrooms can be started if it's under control. For the students of undergraduate courses and postgraduate courses, semester one can be started by July first week itself. The students have the option of appearing for the second set of examinations in the month of October. Gujarat University has been asked to follow the same guideline as laid down in the General Resolution provided by the state.

Also Read | Gujarat University: Know Latest Updates About Exams, Admissions And More

Gujarat University releases date for final year exams

Exams of final year students will start from June 25 onwards. The students will follow strict norms of wearing masks, using sanitizer and keeping social distancing norms in place while appearing for the exams. The students are yet to receive the dates for the subjects. However, anyone failing to appear for the exams can appear for the October edition of the exams. Furthermore, students will be allotted different centres to keep crowding to a minimum.

Also Read | Cong's NSUI Trounces RSS' ABVP In Gujarat University Polls

Also Read | Former Gujarat CM Intervenes, Kin Of COVID-19 Victim Get AMC Help