Haryana Board Exams 2021: BSEH Class 10 Exams Cancelled, Class 12 Exams Postponed

Following the CBSE's decision, the Haryana government has canceled the class 10th exam and postponed the class 12th exams. See full details here.

Haryana Board Exams 2021

Haryana Board Exams 2021 (Image: Shutterstock)


Following the CBSE's decision, the Haryana government has cancelled the class 10th exam and postponed the class 12th exams in view of the huge spike in the number of Coronavirus cases. The education minister of Haryana Kawarpal Gujjar on Thursday announced that the class 10th students will be evaluated on the basis of internal assessment and their results will be declared accordingly. They do not have to appear for the exam. 

Moreover, the class 12th exams have been postponed for now. A revised schedule for the exam will be announced after the situation is conducive for conducting the exam. Students must visit the official website for regular updates. HBSE class 10 exams were scheduled to begin on April 20 and class 12 board exams were scheduled to begin on April 20.

CBSE class 10th exams cancelled

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday had chaired a meeting with the education minister and other officials to discuss the exam issue. Later, after a meeting with CBSE officials, education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced that the class 10th exams will be cancelled and class 12th exams will be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was scheduled to begin on May 4. 

