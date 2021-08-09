Haryana Govt Releases Notice About Opening Of Educational Institutions; Check Details

Haryana government on Sunday, August 8 released the Haryana lockdown guidelines. Haryana Government released this information through a tweet. The tweet reads that in Haryana, the period of 'Pandemic Alert - Safe Haryana' has been extended till 5 a.m. on August 23. Under the new rules, punctuality and night curfew have also been removed. The order also has information related to schools colleges, and universities. The notification reads, "Conduct of entrance and recruitment examinations by different Universities/institutes/government departments and recruitment agencies are allowed in the State with strict implementation of "Revised SOP issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, GOI Dated 10.09.2020 regarding preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19" as well as guidelines released by Central/State Government/Departments time to time.

Haryana colleges doubt class

Haryana Government has decided to open colleges/universities for doubt classes, practical classes in laboratories, practical exams and offline exams. Candidates are hereby informed that all these things will be done with strict adherence to social distancing norms. The guidelines to be followed have been released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Regular sanitisation of premises will be done. Hostels will be opened but only for those students who are appearing for examinations.

Haryana Open training centres

Haryana Government has mentioned that training centres are allowed to open. However, it is mandatory for them too to follow the social distancing norms. They will have to follow guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Coaching and training institutes in the state

Coaching institutes and libraries and other training institutes are allowed to open. As mentioned above COVID protocols should be followed. Industrial Training Institutes are allowed to open for students for doubt classes, practical classes with strict adherence of requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation of the premises, COVID appropriate behavioural norms guidelines as indicated in SOPs released by Health Ministry. Department pf skill development and industrial training, Haryana will release the guidelines soon.